World Bank predicts 8220 disappointing 8221 economic growth

The World Bank has forecast 4.8 per cent growth for the developing world.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

World Bank has predicted a "disappointing" growth result for economies in the developing world for 2014.

It was announced by the organisation that it now predicts growth in developing countries will be 4.8 per cent, down from its initial guess of 5.3 per cent.

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim said the growth rates forecast by the body are "far too modest to create the kind of jobs we need to improve the lives of the poorest 40 per cent".

Andrew Burns, a senior economist at the bank, who was also one of the new authors of the report, stated that the figures pose a series of problems regarding whether or not the developing world is seeing substantial enough economic growth.

"It's one thing to have one year where one-off factors explain why growth wasn't quite as strong as you anticipated. To have three years in a row where growth disappoints does have to start begging exactly those kinds of questions," he said.

Important growth areas

India and South Africa were among the nations named by World Bank as some of those that need to make progress in key areas such as energy, labour markets and infrastructure if they are to see good levels of economic growth in the coming years.

Economic growth is on a firmer footing in the UK, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently admitting it got it wrong when it said the country's recovery was built on consumer spending, with the organisation stating that the UK has moved towards a more "investment-led recovery" in recent months.

However, the IMF did warn the Treasury that it must be aware of the risks of a housing bubble, as this could jeopardise the flourishing economic recovery in the UK. Chancellor George Osborne has denied that a housing bubble is growing in the UK, but critics have suggested the cost of homes is growing too fast to be sustainable and a crash will be just around the corner.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.