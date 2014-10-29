Will the FOMC commit to ending QE

The FOMC are set to announce the FED rate tonight and the fate of QE.  This will no doubt be the only data of interest […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2014 9:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FOMC are set to announce the FED rate tonight and the fate of QE.  This will no doubt be the only data of interest today.

What is expected tonight is the end of QE3- the final cut of 10 billion USD. This is the most likely outcome, but we have been surprised before so one has to be very cautious., with comments from FEDs Bullard a non-voter suggested that maybe the FED should only cut 5 billion as the inflation is seen to be worryingly low still.  This will be a shock to the market and possibly damaging to the USD.

‘Considerable time’ are the key words that are expected to be used for the rates, which looks to continue to be used due to lack of inflation.

Last month the outcome was positive for the USD. Yellen noted that there may be a steeper rate hike path, so there’s lots to wade through in the wording; normally a very volatile time for all pairs in the FX world.

Overnight, Asian currencies have had the more positive moves with YEN, AUD and NZD moving higher, with an increase in Japanese industrial production up to 2.7% helping the YEN advance, and Kiwi business confidence gaining in a post-election bounce.

Euro and GBP keeping their gains against the green back for the past few days as the FOMC weighs on the dollar and a weaker durable goods data out of the US yesterday.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.2710 12650 1.2610  | Resistance 1.2765 1.2785 1.2850

 

USD/JPY

Supports 107.60  107.10 106.75  Resistance 108.20 108.40 108.75

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6085 1.6065 1.6030  Resistance 1.6150 1.6185 1.6225

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.