Why Scottish Independence could be an economic disaster

As someone with no Scottish roots, I fully acknowledge that I’m in no position to comment on the emotive elements of a yes vote, which […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2014 1:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As someone with no Scottish roots, I fully acknowledge that I’m in no position to comment on the emotive elements of a yes vote, which understandably holds huge sway. However, borders have become more artificial today than they ever have been with the power of the internet, the EU and the globalisation of economics.

A ‘yes’ vote in Thursday’s referendum for an independent Scotland within the next 18 months would be a huge economic own goal and, considering the economic backdrop the UK finds itself in, it could also be construed as gross negligence from those championing the yes vote.

The global economy has learnt some tough lessons over the past six years since the global financial crisis and, today, the UK economy is one of the strongest G7 economies. But there remains a long road left to travel down in the recovery and specifically in terms of wage growth.

UK average earnings over a three-month period are at their lowest levels since 2009 (see below chart), whilst the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve (ECB doing the opposite) are both actively looking to hike rates in the near to medium turn.

This means the next phase of the economic growth story will be all about individual earnings. The last thing an individual needs in Scotland (at least earnings-wise) is financial instability and uncertainty, which could have a significant knock-on effect on credit worthiness and, as such, debt, borrowing costs, public spending, employment, inflation and, ultimately, taxes and quality of life. This is not scaremongering. Ask Portugal, Spain or Greece – would they break away from a strong union with the UK if they were in Scotland’s position right now? No way.

Of course, the north vs south divide is omnipresent in any economic dialogue within the UK. London and, to a lesser degree, Edinburgh, is in a far better shape economically than, say, Montrose or Forfar. But that doesn’t mean those in Montrose or Forfar shouldn’t be equally concerned at the economic shockwave that could ensue throughout the country following a yes vote.

There remain so many unanswered questions around the impact a yes vote could have:

What will the Scottish currency be, given the Bank of England would refrain from a sterling union?

How will Scotland afford to defend itself and how will its army, navy and air defence be created or maintained?

How will it maintain an NHS or its pension requirements?

How will Scotland seek to join an EU content with its mere 28 members for the next five years, according to President Jean-Claude Juncker, or will he see Scotland as a special case?

What will happen to the UK’s nuclear Trident arsenal based in Fastlane naval base?

Too many questions and not enough answers breeds uncertainty and nervousness in the markets, hence the weaker pound.

 

Chart of UK average three-month earnings

Average earnings

 

A yes vote could create a ‘lame duck’ parliament, threatening GBP

And let’s not forget, Labour have the most to lose from an independent Scotland. There are currently 59 Scottish MPs in Westminster, where Labour holds 41 of them. There remains huge ambiguity as to what will happen to these 59 MP’s should a yes vote proceed. Would they serve for a mere 12 months following May’s UK general election and subsequently be expelled from the UK following the perceived Scottish parliamentary elections in May 2016? Or before then on 24 March 2016 for Scottish Independence day?

The point here is actually the impact this could have on the political landscape within the UK and the strength of government to make the changes it wants and, of course, market confidence.

Even if Labour does manage to win the general election in May, with a majority or minority government, depending on the electoral maths, we could see a snap election called via a vote of no confidence by the Conservatives if they see that Labour minus its 41 Scottish MP’s (from May 2016) gives it a chance to regain power.

We should not discount the fact the electoral process could also change to account for the reduced amount of constituencies in 2016. All of this will result in one thing. Reduced market confidence and a potential lame duck government for a period of 10 to 12 months. Ratings agencies could put the UK on watch for a downgrade, threatening the economic recovery and the pound strength.

GBP volatility here to stay

All you need to do is take a look at the pound sterling or one-week GBP volatility (see below chart) to show how touchy the market is in anticipation of the vote. One-week GBP volatility is now at its highest levels since March 2009, when the bottom in equity markets was found following the financial crisis.

 

Chart of one-week GBP volatility

GBP 1 week Vol

 

 

A month or so ago the market was convinced this vote would be a bit of a damp squib. Today most polls show the yes and no camps are neck and neck, disturbing relatively calm FX waters in terms of volatility. This has in truth been a speculators dream, of course, as increased GBP volatility has created some good price swings.

How could GBP trade on Thursday/Friday?

I still expect the no camp to win out but certainly there will likely be volatile swings in GBP/USD and GBP/EUR pairs. There remain buyers above $1.60 and €1.2440 as important psychological levels to maintain.

If exit polls indicate a looming victory for the no camp, I expect there could be a relief rally early on Thursday for the GBP as investors breathe a sigh of relief and a degree of tension is removed from the market.

However, a confluence here is likely to be the strength of the US dollar and risk appetite given the FOMC happens 12 hours before voters hit the polls. Depending on how hawkish or dovish Fed Chairwoman Yellen is, dollar strength or weakness will dictate how GBP/USD trades at least until Thursday afternoon.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.