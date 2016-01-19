Why Amazon won t buy Ocado

If you believe current market talk, Ocado’s now infamous and over-due quest for a game-changing ‘technology’ deal may come to fruition, though perhaps not as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2016 4:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If you believe current market talk, Ocado’s now infamous and over-due quest for a game-changing ‘technology’ deal may come to fruition, though perhaps not as it expected.

 

The stock saw gains as high as 20% on Tuesday, though had fallen for four straight sessions since last Wednesday.

That didn’t square entirely with a suggestion by the only major media source of Tuesday’s news, that speculation had been doing the rounds for days.

More precisely, investors have been aware of Amazon’s inception into the UK grocery market, albeit on an experimental basis, for months.

‘Amazon Fresh’ seemed to ‘soft launch’ a few stores in the UK late last summer.

It still operates no more than a couple of handfuls of stores in Britain and the US.

Not to underestimate Amazon’s ability to disrupt, but logistical challenges do abound selling food online.

Different supply chains, logistics, and temperature zones are required, picking and packing many more items, many of which need to be handled with a gentler touch than ‘general merchandise.’

It would probably take at least two years and perhaps five or more for Amazon to master the grocery delivery business in a materially accretive way.

 

 

These barriers to entry on the face of it play to a certain convenience in a potential ‘buy-in’ of the kind speculated.

On the other hand, why would Amazon bother to buy Ocado?

In fact, AMZN has in all probability begun to ramp up to a full UK e-grocery already.

In December, it said was “really happy with the early numbers” for Amazon Pantry, which doesn’t deliver fresh produce, yet.

“When we believe we have got the offer right, and the economics, we will roll it out internationally”, Amazon’s UK CEO Christopher North said the same month.

 

 

Turning to a different tack perhaps the fact that both the 15-year old UK e-tailer and the web conglomerate are running weak at the margin, makes talk of a deal more plausible.

Still, for the larger group, no one gives a truck, for well-rehearsed reasons.

 

Would Amazon spend (judging by relatively tame retail sector M&A multiples) as much as 9 times forecast 2015 Ebitda (£81.14m) —plus £175m debt, i.e.—about $1.3bn, to buy Ocado?

 

If so, the more diversified group would be buying-in annual sales growth compounded over three years of 16.6% whilst it has achieved almost 23% without Ocado’s help.

Finally, what about Ocado’s much-prized asset the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP)?

It is rightly the focus of much company stoked anticipation, as to when another large third party will license it in the same way Morrisons did, with game-changing results for the online group (namely its first ever full-year profit).

Again, the US giant probably has little need for another “complete end-to-end” “fulfilment solution”, comprising “fulfilment automation equipment and software”, etc., etc., etc, to quote from here.

 

 

OSP probably does remain the key for Ocado’s future profitability.

But a relatively medium-term horizon for a further contract to deliver it has become considerably more malleable.

“Frankly…whether we sign it on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, it doesn’t actually matter,” said Ocado’s finance chief Duncan Tatton-Brown in December.

That’s a far cry from the ‘sometime in 2015’ guidance given previously.

That reality had apparently re-dawned on OCDO buyers towards the close of Tuesday’s session, with shares well off their best, though up 7%.

 

 

Likewise, our view of the stock hasn’t changed since Ocado’s last official update in December, ahead of Ocado’s full-year 2015 results scheduled to be released on 2nd February.

Till then, we think the shares will continue to struggle whilst cowed by the extension off July highs, particularly the 61.8% level at 308.3p.

100% of the move has supported the shares so far.

But inability to break higher within the pattern would suggest a return of the shares to lows not seen since October 2014, as per Monday.

Of course the stock touching that level had absolutely nothing to do with the emergence of unsubstantiated talk a day later.

Either way, expect trade close to but below resistance at 298p to continue to be sold.

 

 

 

 OCADO DAILY CHART

OCADO DAILY AFTER AMAZON MARKET TALK

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.