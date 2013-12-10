Whitbread boosted by Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee’s rising sales have boosted owner Whitbread.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 10, 2013 4:45 PM
Whitbread has confirmed a major rise in its group sales, with much of the gains down to the strong performance recorded by Costa Coffee.

The company revealed that it has seen a 13.8 per cent rise in total group sales during the 13 weeks to November 28th.

This was partly down to same store sales at Costa rising by 4.9 per cent over the course of the 13 weeks, a performance described as "strong" by chief executive Andy Harrison.

Total sales at Premier Inn also helped Whitbread during the quarter, with figures having risen by 13.7 per cent in the period.

Premier Inn sales were revealed in the data to have been particularly strong in London.

Whitbread is one of the largest and most versatile companies in the UK, but despite the rising group sales its share price has fallen today.

By 13:49 GMT, its stocks were 1.39 per cent lower compared to the start of the day.

