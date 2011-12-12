Weak leads from US and Europe could push Asian shares lower

Negative leads from the US the Europe may cause Asian stocks to go lower again today. Financial and banking shares were the largest losers on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2011 11:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Negative leads from the US the Europe may cause Asian stocks to go lower again today.

Financial and banking shares were the largest losers on the S&P500 overnight with the industry group giving away more than 5.3%. The market continues to price in a negative fallout from the European debt situation with no silver bullet in sight.

US banks, which survived the financial crisis of 2009, might be in for more write downs and capital raisings in 2012. Traders are rerunning their numbers.

Overall, the S&P500 was 1.5% lower while the Dow Jones shed 1.3%. The Euro continues to decline against the dollar, last trading at 1.3182.

The focus for Asian traders remains the outcome of Chinese policy meetings which commenced this week and are expected to address the monetary situation in 2012. News coming out of the conference suggests tax cuts are likely, with the aim of increasing domestic consumption.

The government exceeded its fiscal receipts in 2011 and so there is room for these taxes, should policy makers see fit. The winners of such a policy would be the large multi0-national consumer companies – those selling goods and services into China.

The shift away from construction could see commodity prices like iron ore and copper moderate, in turn negative for large mining companies. This is not to suggest no demand at all for bulk and industrial commodities, but perhaps lower volumes when compared to the period between 2009-2011.

Copper continues to fall, down 2.9% overnight and last trading at US$3.44/lb. The next support level to watch is US$3.30/lb.

Gold likewise, despite its safe haven status, has fallen back below US$1670/oz. The Australian dollar, with close correlation to commodities, continues to decline and looks likely to test parity again.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.