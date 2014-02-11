Weak FX volumes as traders await Janet Yellen speech

The FX markets have started the week with very low volumes as traders await the words of wisdom from Federal Reserve Chairwomen Janet Yellen’s first […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2014 9:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets have started the week with very low volumes as traders await the words of wisdom from Federal Reserve Chairwomen Janet Yellen’s first testimony. This follows last week’s disappointing NFP data and an ECB President that wasn’t as dovish as many had expected, with an ECB rate cut for March seemingly off the table. I think we have to remember that the Fed Chair will be addressing the Fed’s view as opposed to her own view although the Q&A could be a little more personal. The market will be looking for the Fed’s latest thinking on the recent below-consensus data and the effects the weather has had, EM weakness potential fallout, future forward guidance (inflation targets) and if any of the mentioned could reduce the tapering process. The understanding around the timetable is that a prepared testimony will be released at 1.30pm on the Federal Reserve’s website with her appearance before the House Financial Services committee to begin at 3pm.

The Asian session continued the subdued start to the week. It didn’t help that Tokyo is on holiday, with a slight bias to a risk positive theme ahead of Yellen as some expect her usual dovish signals.

In the UK, retail sales data from the BRC showed the best results in almost three years whilst the AUD got a boost from improving business conditions and confidence data, taking the lifestyle currency onto the 0.90 handle and continuing the short squeeze that started after the RBA removed their easing bias.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3630-1.3600-1.3550  | Resistance 1.3685-1.3700-1.3740

 



USD/JPY

Supports 102.00-101.80-101.60 | Resistance 102.45-102.85-103.55

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6380-1.6320-1.6250 | Resistance 1.6450-1.6485-1.6520

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.