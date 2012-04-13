We end the week with the FTSE 100 easing off slightly

After experiencing a rally over the last two days, since Tuesdays heavy falls, we end the week with the FTSE 100 easing off slightly, with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2012 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

  • After experiencing a rally over the last two days, since Tuesdays heavy falls, we end the week with the FTSE 100 easing off slightly, with similar falls seen across European indices also.
  • The FTSE100 is trading lower 25 points at 5690, the DAX is trading lower by 35 points at 6700, and the CAC is lower by 20 points at 3240.
  • It appears the falls across major markets is a reaction to China’s GDP data released overnight missing expectations, and showed that their economy grew at its slowest pace in almost 3 years during the first quarter.
  • Despite that, however, miners are amongst the FTSE risers, but oil firm Royal Dutch Shell is the biggest riser at just a percent. This is following news of an oil sheen spotted near its operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • The biggest faller so far is Sage Group following a broker downgrade, joined by a host of banking stocks.
  • Gold is down by 0.2% at 1672, US Crude Oil is down by 0.5% at 10310. Dollar index is stronger this morning, EUR/USD is lower by 30 pips at 1.3161, and GBP/USD is lower by 30 pips at 1.5928.
  • As far as economic data is concerned, keep an eye out for US CPI figures that will be released at 1.30pm GMT and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index at 2.55pm GMT.

See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.