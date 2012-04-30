We begin this week with the FTSE trading about 15 points lower at 5760

Financial Analyst
April 30, 2012 11:29 AM
Financial Analyst

  • With major European indices experiencing four consecutive days of gains last week, we begin this week with the FTSE trading about 15 points lower at 5760, and the German DAX at 6810 so trading flat from last weeks close.
  • So far the biggest riser seen on the FTSE is Aberdeen Asset management, they posted their first half results this morning and reported an increase in first half assets under management by 8.7% and raised its interim dividend by 16%, so their share price is seen trading higher by 2.5% this morning.
  • On the other end of the spectrum, the biggest faller is Man Group, who are down over 4%. It seems a reaction to the news late last week of their funds under management being down 15%. They were also subject to takeover chatter last week.
  • Both gold and US Crude Oil still quite flat in early trading, Gold at 1662 and US Crude Oil at 10481.
  • The dollar index is still largely unmoved against major currencies this morning, with the EUR/USD still at 1.3238 so completely flat, and the GBP/USD up just 11 pips at 1.6289.
  • In economic data, keep your eyes on EMU CPI figures at 10am GMT and US Personal Consumption Expenditure figures at 1.30pm GMT.
  • A busy week ahead in term of both major corporate earnings and economic figures so plenty of trading opportunities. Thanks for watching and tune in tomorrow.

 

 

See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.
