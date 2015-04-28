Wasps rugby club looks to raise 35m

Wasps rugby union club is set to launch a seven-year bond to raise between £25 million and £35 million.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

English rugby union club Wasps is looking to raise between £25 million and £35 million through a seven-year bond.

The club, which currently plays its home games at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry after relocating in from Adams Park in High Wycombe in December 2014, believes that if the plans are pushed forward it could make them the richest team in rugby union. Officials explained that the bonds involve a minimum initial investment of £2,000 and then can be bought and sold in multiples of £100 after that.

People who invest will pay a fixed gross rate of interest of 6.50 per cent a year until 2022 on a semi-annual basis. This is just the latest in a range of measures the club has been making to improve its status as a club.

David Armstrong, the club's group chief executive, said: "The move to the Ricoh Arena was transformational for Wasps and our new home provides us with multiple income streams and the opportunity to create one of the UK's premier sport, business and entertainment complexes, while offering sponsors and partners the exciting opportunity to get involved with the new second home of English rugby."

Move to the Ricoh Arena

Traditionally a London-based club, Wasps purchased Arena Coventry Limited (ACL), owner of the Ricoh Arena, in the autumn of 2014. While the move had been criticised by some supporters, it resulted in a spike of attendance which now averages around 18,569 per match.

The stadium, which is also shared with Coventry City FC, boasts a capacity of 32,600 and can also operate as a concert venue with a 40,500 capacity. It incorporates a 6,000 sq m indoor facility which can accommodate 12,000 people while there is also a casino, two restaurants, a 121-room hotel and an adjoining retail park.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.