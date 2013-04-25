Warnings issued over Apple share price

Investors have been warned Apple's share price could continue to come down over the course of the rest of the year.

The technology company recently lost its position as the world's most valuable publicly traded company to Exxon Mobil. The firm currently has a market capitalisation of $379 billion (£247 billion) compared with Exxon's $401 billion.

Jan Dawson at Ovum told the Daily Telegraph that the problem Apple is facing is that investors now expect the company to beat expectations on a regular basis.

Adnaan Ahmad at Berenberg Technology warned: "There are going to be oscillations and gyrations with this name in the months and even years ahead."

Apple's share price fell below $400 for the first time since December 2011 earlier in the month.

Michael Yoshikami, a portfolio manager at Destination Wealth Management, suggested the next set of financial results released by Apple will be important for the company's share price.

