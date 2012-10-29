Wall Street to stay closed today as Hurricane Sandy arrives in New York

The New York Stock Exchange will stay closed today (October 29th) and provisionally tomorrow as the Big Apple prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Sandy.

US citizens are taking their safety precautions surrounding the weather event very seriously, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina back in 2005 still clear in the nation's minds.

Hurricane Sandy is expected to bring 75mph-winds and dangerous flooding to the Mid-Atlantic coast.

This is the first time in 27 years the stock markets have had to close for a full day due to adverse meteorological conditions.

An official statement from the Wall Street institution said: "In consultation with other exchanges and market participants, NYSE Euronext will close its markets on Monday October 29th 2012 and pending confirmation on Tuesday October 30th 2012."

At close of play on Friday the Dow Jones was stable at 13107.2 points, while the Nasdaq was steady at 2987.9 points.

