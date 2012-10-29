Wall Street to stay closed today as Hurricane Sandy arrives in New York

Wall Street could be set to remain closed today and tomorrow as New York braces for the arrival of a hurricane.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2012 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The New York Stock Exchange will stay closed today (October 29th) and provisionally tomorrow as the Big Apple prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Sandy.

US citizens are taking their safety precautions surrounding the weather event very seriously, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina back in 2005 still clear in the nation's minds.

Hurricane Sandy is expected to bring 75mph-winds and dangerous flooding to the Mid-Atlantic coast.

This is the first time in 27 years the stock markets have had to close for a full day due to adverse meteorological conditions.

An official statement from the Wall Street institution said: "In consultation with other exchanges and market participants, NYSE Euronext will close its markets on Monday October 29th 2012 and pending confirmation on Tuesday October 30th 2012."

At close of play on Friday the Dow Jones was stable at 13107.2 points, while the Nasdaq was steady at 2987.9 points.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the Dow Jones at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.