Wall Street makes gains as US retail sales buoy the market

Wall Street has gained as US retail sales rise by more than expected in September.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 15, 2012 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Wall Street has made some gains in the opening session of the new week's trading today (October 15th), thanks to fresh data revealing retail sales in the US did better than expected in September.

According to the Commerce Department, purchases rose by a larger-than-anticipated 1.1 per cent last month, as consumers managed to shake off fears of the economic downturn and continued to spend after holding back on splashing the cash earlier in the year.

Additionally, compared to a year earlier, sales rose 5.4 per cent and sales for the quarter ending in September were up 4.8 per cent compared to the third quarter in 2011.

The new data came as the government unit revised August 2012's increase in retail sales to 1.2 per cent from an earlier estimate of 0.9 per cent, which means the jump in August was the largest monthly gain since October 2010.

Advances made in August and September reversed slower expenditure between January and July 2012, including month-over-month falls in consumer spending of 0.5 per cent in April, 0.1 per cent in May and 0.7 per cent in June.

Economists had originally anticipated last month's retail sales would increase by a more modest 0.8 per cent, according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg.

Among the reasons behind this buoying of retail sales news is the fact auto sales have climbed, with the carmaking sector helping to boost overall figures for two months in a row – but even discounting vehicles, retail sales were up 1.1 per cent in September.

All this is good news for the economy, because consumer spending drives some two-thirds of economic growth – and this latest batch of data indicates a modest rebound after a disappointing summer.

However, even with this uptick in growth, the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to reduce its support for the economy any time soon, launching a fresh open-ended bond-buying plan in September and pledging to keep interest rates low until after the economy has recovered.

At 16:30 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied by 0.2 per cent to an index value of 13358.0 points, while its neighbour the Nasdaq advanced by 0.1 per cent to an index value of 3047.9 points.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the Dow Jones at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.