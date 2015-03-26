Wall Street down as airstrikes start in Yemen

Markets worry about rising tensions in the Middle East and its repercussions on oil prices.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2015 4:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Wall Street opened lower today (March 26th) after the announcement of airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies on Yemen. The action sparked worries about rising tensions in the Middle East and its repercussions on oil prices. US crude was $1.07 (£0.72) higher at $50.28 a barrel.

The Dow Jones fell 75.01 points to 17,643.53 after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 dropped 7.34 points to 2,053.71. The Nasdaq was 43.53 points lower at 4,832.99.

"Obviously the situation in Yemen is being used as the excuse for this pullback, which is a continuation of yesterday," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital, told Reuters.

"Whether or not this is the beginning of a correction that could take us down by eight or ten per cent I’m not sure, but certainly the ingredients for one are in the making," he added.

Upbeat employment figures

US stocks had dropped yesterday after a slump in technology, and the publication of a string of weak economic data on manufacturing, home building, consumer spending and trade.

However, initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 282,000, the lowest level since mid-February and below the 290,000 estimate.

Investors are also focusing on interest rates, after US consumer prices rebounded last month as petrol prices rose for the first time since June last year. Many analysts speculate that interest rates could be raised early this summer.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.2 per cent in February, but remained unchanged from a year earlier, the Department of Labor said. The monthly rise follows three consecutive months of declines, including a 0.7 per cent drop in January, partly due to a drop in oil prices. 

Last week, the Fed modified its stance on interest rates, dropping its "patient" language from the policy statement, and trimmed its growth and inflation forecasts.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.