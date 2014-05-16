Wal Mart stocks fall on profits drop

Profits are down at Wal-Mart because of poor weather, the company has said.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2014 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of supermarket chain Wal-Mart fell in the US yesterday (May 15th) after the company announced a fall in its profits in its latest financial results.

Stocks in the firm fell heavily following the news its net income for the three months to the end of April was recorded to be down to $3.58 billion (£2.13 billion), a fall of five per cent compared to the figures from a year ago.

Wal-Mart stocks ended the day 2.43 per cent down on the New York Stock Exchange, although they did rebound by 0.30 per cent in after-hours trading.

The company stated that cold weather in the US was partly due to the fall in its net income, although the firm's net revenue was up slightly at $115 billion during Q1.

"Like other retailers in the US, the unseasonably cold and disruptive weather negatively impacted US sales and drove operating expenses higher than expected," said group chief executive Doug McMillon.

"Wal-Mart's underlying business is solid, and I'm confident in our long-term strategies."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.