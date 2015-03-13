Waitrose hit by 24 drop in profits

Lower prices have impacted on Waitrose’s profits margin.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Waitrose has become the latest to feel the sting of the supermarket price war.

The UK's sixth largest supermarket has announced a 24.4 per cent drop in operating profit for 2014 despite posting a 4.7 per cent increase in revenue, compared to the previous year. The fall has been down to a slashing of prices to keep up with rivals and new competitors such as discounters Aldi and Lidl.

As Waitrose stuttered, its parent company John Lewis Partnership fared better with a 10.4 per cent rise in operating profit to £442.3 million in 2014. Like-for-like sales at Waitrose had grown by 1.4 per cent in the year to January 31st but with a fall in operating profits meant that it had depressed the figures posted by the whole organisation.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of John Lewis Partnership, said: "We expect the returns for the grocery sector to be materially lower for a period of time.

"Waitrose's value perception has improved significantly over the last few years and we will continue to defend that hard won position during this period of change in the grocery sector."

Turn in fortunes

Waitrose's latest financial report is a far cry from the positivity following the busy Christmas period. The supermarket was one of very few that posted an increase in sales during the festive months. In the five weeks to January 3rd, Waitrose recorded a 2.8 per cent uptake in like-for-like sales but this latest announcement pales this relatively positive figure into insignificance.

It has now become embroiled in a fierce price war that is affecting supermarkets across the UK. With pressure from Aldi and Lidl, supermarkets are struggling to claw back their customer base. Waitrose's announcement comes after Morrisons revealed its worst result in eight years with a drop of 52 per cent in pre-tax profits.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.