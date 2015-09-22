VW car crash damages still piling up

Winterkorn of market discontent

As details about VW’s sneaky pollution transgressions continued to emerge late on Tuesday, one of the most crucial questions for investors was how long its increasingly isolated CEO could last.

A near-40% loss by VW shares in two days was the most eloquent view shareholders could give about the future of Martin Winterkorn, who’s been at the wheel since 2007.

And a partial answer to their question emerged on earlier in the day.

It was via an uncorroborated report from the generally reputable Der Tagesspiegel German daily newspaper.

Unidentified sources, supposedly on Volkswagen’s supervisory board, said Winterkorn would be replaced by Matthias Mueller, the head of the carmaker’s Porsche division.

A Volkswagen spokesman subsequently said the report was “ridiculous.”

Still if VW unofficially wanted to get a ‘holding’ message through to investors, it succeeded.

VW shares pared back losses that earlier threatened to match their 20% slide a day before.

Also, the carmaker’s denial enabled it to maintain the impression of ‘due process’ ahead of what will probably turn out to be its most closely observed Supervisory Board meeting ever, scheduled for Friday.

(In fact as this article was going online, further German press reports suggested VW’s board could meet as early as Tuesday night.)

Criminal damages

Still, hopes that Winterkorn’s likely ejection may draw a line under the affair seem forlorn.

Further unconfirmed–but almost certainly accurate—reports have alerted markets that the US Justice Department launched a criminal investigation after VW’s unequivocal admission of guilt about “defeat device” software.

Alleged misdemeanours could now include offences against the Clean Air Act and perhaps fraud.

The situation continued to metastasize late on Tuesday evening.

And whilst Volkswagen earlier announced it would set aside €6.5bn ($7.27bn) in its current quarter for potential damages, this by no means closed the door on further multibillion euro provisions.

In short, what is turning into one of Germany’s biggest ever corporate scandals continues to evolve—leaving investors with a long and growing list of important issues to gauge.

We still think the two biggest concerns at the top of investors’ #VWGate worry list right now are the length of the CEO’s remaining tenure, and VW’s likely damages.

