Virgin Money set for stock flotation

Virgin Money is set to go ahead with plans to float on the London Stock Exchange.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2014 2:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Virgin Money is set to revive plans to float shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The UK bank, part-owned by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, originally planned to launch on the stock exchange in October but decided to delay the move due to volatile market conditions. It now expects to carry out this transaction by the end of November. It announced last month that the move would involve paying the Treasury the £50 million it owed following the purchase of Northern Rock in 2011.

Virgin Money said in a statement that market conditions are now right to launch on the stock exchange and it is set to move ahead with its initial public offering (IPO). The company is aiming to raise £150 million in the IPO and, if achieved, it would represent an "important step" for Virgin Money, according to chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia.

Ms Gadhia added: "We now plan to move forward with our IPO with the aim of being admitted by the end of November. Access to the public capital markets has been a long-term strategic objective for Virgin Money and we are now ready to take this important step forward for our business."

One of the key factors in allowing Virgin Money to make this decision was the new rules set out by the Bank of England at the end of October. The Financial Policy Committee amended the amount of capital banks were allowed to hold. This move was designed to provide more clarity on the situation.

Virgin Money announced the appointment of a new chairman in September. Glen Moreno, chairman of publisher Pearson, has been hired to replace the outgoing David Clementi who is due to leave the company in mid-2015. Mr Moreno has experience within this type of role after previously being a director of Lloyds Banking Group.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.