VIDEO FTSE Hammered as UK Announces MORE Restrictions to Curb COVID

The FTSE is falling this Tuesday afternoon after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID virus, noting the country was at a “perilous turning point.”

September 22, 2020 2:35 PM
