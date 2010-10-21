USDJPY spiked higher this morning amid rumors of another Japanese intervention

  USD/JPY Range: 80.91 – 81.84 Support: 80.80 Resistance: 81.35 USDJPY spiked higher this morning amid rumors of another Japanese intervention, surging from the 81.00 area all the […]


USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 80.91 – 81.84
Support: 80.80
Resistance: 81.35
USDJPY spiked higher this morning amid rumors of another Japanese intervention, surging from the 81.00 area all the way to the 81.80 region. Since then it has dropped all the way back, extended the daily lows. Below 81.00/15 (hourly lows) the pair might find support at 80.85 (Oct 20 low) and 80.00 (figure). On the upside immediate resistance lies at 81.85 (session high) and above here, 82.00 (Sept 13 high) and 82.35 (Oct 12 high).
GBPUSD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5730 – 1.5847
Support: 1.5700
Resistance: 1.5880
GBPUSD declined from 1.6000 extended yesterday to 1.5640 low, where the pair found support to bounce up over the European and US sessions reaching 1.5875 high to pull down on Asian trade reaching levels below 1.5800 ahead off the European opening. Immediate support, at the moment lies at 1.5775, and below here, 1.5700. On the upside immediate resistance lies at 1.5850 (session high). GBP/JPY spiked up during Asian session, alongside other Yen crosses, and recovery from yesterday’s low at 127.35 extended about 70 pips to 129.25 session high to drop afterwards, reaching levels below 127.00 ahead of European session opening.
EURUSD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3872 – 1.4051
Support: 1.3875
Resistance: 1.4160
EUR/USD is consolidating into a tight range around 1.3920 after the pair dropped over 80 pips and set an intraday low at 1.3871 following the comments from US Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner about the Dollar having fallen enough against the Yen and the Euro. However, the pair managed to bounce from lows and has steadied in the last hours. Next resistances come at 1.3991, 1.4030 and 1.4047, while supports lies around 1.3872, 1.3850 and 1.3824.
