USD trades within tight range as traders await tapering signal from Fed

Non-farm payrolls came in lower than expected on Friday, causing the dollar to remain weak but still over the 100k+ mark and unemployment fell. Bullard […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2013 10:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Non-farm payrolls came in lower than expected on Friday, causing the dollar to remain weak but still over the 100k+ mark and unemployment fell. Bullard says that the Fed needs more data before tapering questions can be settled, so not much action in the market as we still await a clearer picture from the Fed.

In Asia the open was pretty quiet, with USD still remaining weak as China services to manufacturing suggest the slowdown is stabilising. Australia retail sales were flat for the month, coming in below expectations and adding more pressure on the weakening AUD. The big news in Asia was that China has banned milk powder from New Zealand, causing a selloff in the Kiwi down to monthly lows.

Today’s figures are EU PMI, expected at 49.6 and then UK PMI, expected at 57.4 and EU retail sales, expected at -0.6%. This could give another boost to EUR and GBP, with USD on the back foot until US ISM non-manufacturing PMI is expected better than last month at 53.2. Maybe we’ll see another tight range today in the world of FX. Watch out for the RBA rate decision overnight, where a rate cut could be expected.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3200-1.3165-1.3100 | Resistance 1.3300-1.3345-1.3415


USD/JPY

Supports 97.90-97.50 97.15  | Resistance 99.15-99.50-100.00


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5250-1.5210-1.5195 | Resistance 1.5320-1.5365-1.5430

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.