USD starts weaker as debt deadline nears and no deal in sight

We enter the 14th day today of the US shutdown with the debt limit to be reached by Thursday and no sign of a deal. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2013 10:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We enter the 14th day today of the US shutdown with the debt limit to be reached by Thursday and no sign of a deal. The one good bit of news is that the talks are continuing and most believe it will be resolved by the time a default comes in to play.  As of yet USD has started weaker from the open, dropping against JPY, EUR and GBP. With no data out today for the US due to the bank holiday all are awaiting news from the US about any deals.

Overnight in Asia we see China export data drop and inflation rise. This has kept the AUD relatively flat on risk off trade, with data out that home loans in Australia have decreased.

In the eurozone we have some data releases, with industrial production expected to be better than last month and the Euro Group meetings, which will be watched for any mention of Greek bailout number 3.  Merkel will be busy this week as she tries to form the coalition government so any news on this could have an impact on the euro.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3540 1.3500 1.3480 | Resistance 1.3600 1.3645 1.3710

 


USD/JPY

Supports 98.00 97.70 97.50 | Resistance 98.50 98.75 99.20

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5950 1.5900 1.5875| Resistance 1.6010 1.6065 1.6115

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.