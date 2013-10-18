USD plummets non farm payrolls to be released on October 22

Little moves overnight after huge rallies in risk trades yesterday, with the US kicking the can down the road until next year, and the QE tapering looks like it will not be happening this month due to the disruption in data being published. This didn’t give the USD much support as it plummeted, seeing rises of over 200 pips in GBP/USD and over 100 in EUR/USD. The market can expect more issues in the coming months as the US tries to come to an agreement.

No news data out today of any worth. But one thing to make note of is that non-farm payrolls are now to be released next Tuesday, 22nd October.



EUR/USD

Supports 1.3650 1.3620 1.3550 | Resistance 1.3710 1.3740 1.3780



USD/JPY

Supports 97.80 97.60 97.00 | Resistance 98.15 98.50 99.00



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6140 1.6050 1.5980 | Resistance 1.6240 1.6260 1.6300