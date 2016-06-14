USD JPY stagnates near long term lows as FOMC decision looms

As the markets await the conclusion of June’s FOMC meeting and the resulting monetary policy statement scheduled for Wednesday, the US dollar has remained in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2016 9:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the markets await the conclusion of June’s FOMC meeting and the resulting monetary policy statement scheduled for Wednesday, the US dollar has remained in a much-weakened state against the Japanese yen. Both the yen and dollar have been supported most recently by a general risk-off market environment ahead of the UK’s pivotal EU referendum next week, but the safe haven Japanese currency has continued to assume a commanding lead against its major currency rivals.

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold on Wednesday, as recent US employment data severely disappointed expectations and the risk of a UK vote to leave the European Union (“Brexit”) next week continues to weigh on the Fed’s monetary tightening aims. Though US retail sales data for May came out on Tuesday better-than-forecast at +0.5% vs the +0.4% anticipated, this alone cannot be expected to offset the dismal non-farm payrolls numbers released in the beginning of the month (38,000 jobs added for May vs 160,000 expected). The Fed Fund futures market currently continues to show an extremely low implied probability of a Fed rate hike on Wednesday – below 2%.

Aside from the FOMC decision this week and the EU referendum next week, USD/JPY traders have also been waiting in heightened anticipation of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy statement and press conference scheduled for Thursday in Japan. These communications from the BoJ could provide some indications of whether the central bank may act in attempts to stem the substantial strengthening of its currency in recent weeks and months.

As the dollar has been weakening due to the sharp decline in expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike and the Japanese yen has continued to strengthen partly due to safe-haven buying ahead of next week’s Brexit risk event, USD/JPY has been pressured down to a key support level around 105.50. This level is in the close vicinity of early May’s long-term low, a level that USD/JPY had not previously seen since late 2014. In the event of further US dollar weakness after Wednesday’s FOMC decision and increasing yen-strength ahead of next week’s Brexit risk event, a strong breakdown below the noted 105.50 support area could open the way for further USD/JPY losses towards the next major downside targets at the 103.00 and then 101.00 support levels.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.