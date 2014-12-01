USD JPY spikes to new multi year high above 119 00

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) spiked to a new seven-year high above 119.00 in early Monday trading, the first day of December, before retreating. This […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2014 1:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) spiked to a new seven-year high above 119.00 in early Monday trading, the first day of December, before retreating.

This new multi-year high surpassed the last major high of 118.97 that was reached less than two weeks ago in late November.

Since mid-October, the currency pair has been fuelled by exceptional US dollar strength and corresponding yen weakness that have catapulted USD/JPY up by more than 13% within the span of a month and a half.

This steep ascent, which has not experienced any major pullbacks as of yet, followed a significant pullback that occurred during the first half of October.

2014-12-01-USDJPY

After that pullback, the current bullish run advanced sharply to hit and surpass successively higher upside targets, including 110.00, 111.50, 114.50, and most recently, 118.00.

With any continued upside momentum after the new long-term high, the next major resistance target immediately to the upside resides around the 120.00 level, last hit in 2007.

While the overall trend bias for USD/JPY continues to be strongly bullish, a pullback should soon be due after the recent over-extension. A key downside support area in the event of this pullback now resides around the recently broken 114.50 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.