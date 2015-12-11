USD JPY plunges further on dollar pullback stock market volatility

USD/JPY plunged further on Friday to a new one-month low as the US dollar continued this week’s pullback, crude oil sustained its recent plummet, and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2015 7:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY plunged further on Friday to a new one-month low as the US dollar continued this week’s pullback, crude oil sustained its recent plummet, and global stock markets fell broadly ahead of next week’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

With the US dollar having taken a substantial beating since last week and stocks having taken a dive for the past several days, safe haven yen-buying has accelerated the fall for USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

This latest fall began early in the week, when the currency pair dropped below a key uptrend support line extending back to the mid-October lows. This drop was quickly extended to a breakdown below both the major 122.00 previous support level as well as a convergence of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Friday saw yet a further plunge that brought USD/JPY down to begin approaching the key 120.00 psychological support level.

Although much of next week’s expected Fed outcome may have already been priced into both the US dollar and the US equity markets, further volatility in stocks could lead to additional downside for USD/JPY. Any sustained breakdown next week below the noted 120.00 psychological level, could potentially pave the way towards a return back down to major support at the 118.00 level.

Any further fall, however, should be mitigated if the US dollar is able to regain some of its recently lost footing as the Fed potentially begins an ongoing monetary tightening cycle.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.