USD JPY falls to one year low on drops in stocks US CPI

USD/JPY dropped sharply on Wednesday morning as global stock markets from Asia to Europe to the US took yet another beating and the US Consumer […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2016 3:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY dropped sharply on Wednesday morning as global stock markets from Asia to Europe to the US took yet another beating and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December showed that prices fell unexpectedly.

Wednesday’s early drop in global equities follows more than two weeks of sharp losses and heightened volatility that were initially sparked by market turmoil and economic growth worries in China at the very beginning of the year. This prompted a rebound for the Japanese yen, which had lately been losing some traction due to stocks consolidating losses and showing slightly more stability earlier in the week. The yen rebound on Wednesday was spurred largely by a return of equity market volatility that helped to direct asset flows back towards the perceived safety of the yen in an increasingly “risk-off” financial market environment.

At the same time, the CPI and Core CPI inflation readings were released from the US on Wednesday morning. The data showed that prices unexpectedly fell in December by 0.1% against prior consensus expectations of an unchanged CPI. This drop was largely due to exceptionally weak energy prices. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, however, the Core CPI also showed a lower-than-expected gain of only 0.1% against prior expectations of 0.2%. These weak inflation numbers may pose a significant obstacle to achieving the Fed’s inflation target and perpetuating a monetary tightening cycle in the US.

The combination of the Japanese yen being propped up by heightened stock market volatility, along with the US dollar potentially being at risk due to increasing concerns over the viability and pace of Fed tightening, has led to another dive for USD/JPY. The currency pair dropped down to touch the key 116.00 support level on Wednesday, hitting a new one-year low. This occurs after price was unable to break significantly above the 118.00 resistance level for the past week and a half.

With global market volatility not likely over just yet, USD/JPY could have yet further to fall. On any sustained breakdown below the 116.00 support level, the next major target is at the 114.00 support level. From somewhat of a longer-term perspective, a continuation of the recent downtrend for USD/JPY could see the currency pair begin to target major support around the 110.00 level.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.