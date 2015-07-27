USD JPY falls on dollar pullback China stock plunge

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) dropped to hit a low of 123.00 on Monday as the US dollar fell broadly against other major currencies and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2015 6:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) dropped to hit a low of 123.00 on Monday as the US dollar fell broadly against other major currencies and demand for the safe haven yen ticked up slightly. This occurred after the Shanghai Composite Index closed more than 8% lower, unnerving investors and rattling global equity markets.

Prior to Monday’s plunge, USD/JPY had already been drifting lower during the past week from its latest highs near 124.50 resistance. That high was reached after a run-up in mid-July that was caused by a strengthening dollar and easing concerns over both China’s equity market turbulence and the Greek debt crisis.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

 

With a dollar pullback and a renewed plummet in China stocks to start the new trading week, USD/JPY has dropped below its 50-day moving average once again and approached a key uptrend support line extending back one year to lows in July of last year.

While the long-term trend for USD/JPY currently continues to remain to the upside with the currency pair having reached a 13-year high of 125.85 as recently as June, any continued turmoil in China stocks and a further pullback in the strong US dollar could prompt further losses for USD/JPY.

In this event, the next major downside target is around the key 122.00 support level, which was historically a major resistance level and now continues to be an important support level. Any break below 122.00 could push the currency pair down towards a re-test of July’s lows around 120.40, followed by the 120.00 psychological support level. To the upside, key resistance continues to reside around the noted 124.50 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.