USD JPY continues meteoric rise

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has continued its meteoric rise on Monday after last week’s stimulus action by the Bank of Japan. Friday’s aggressive surge […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2014 1:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) has continued its meteoric rise on Monday after last week’s stimulus action by the Bank of Japan.

Friday’s aggressive surge pushed the currency pair well above its previous six-year high of 110.08, which was established a month ago at the beginning of October.

Prior to this latest surge, USD/JPY had been recovering from a pullback to the 105.00-area after having dropped by about 50% of its prior bullish run from the noted 110.08 high.

The recovery continued to gain steady ground during the past two weeks before Friday’s price leap.

2014-11-03-USDJPY

Early trading on Monday saw the currency pair continue its strong advance to approach close to a seven-year high.

The next major resistance objective immediately to the upside resides around the 114.50 level, which was last hit towards the end of 2007.

While the trend bias for USD/JPY continues to be strongly bullish, a pullback should soon be due after the recent over-extension. Downside support areas in the event of this pullback reside around the 111.50 and 110.00 levels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.