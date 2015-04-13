USD JPY continues consolidation below long term high

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) continues to consolidate off its recent seven-year high of 122.00 that was reached in March. That key 122.00 level had […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2015 3:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart shown below) continues to consolidate off its recent seven-year high of 122.00 that was reached in March.

That key 122.00 level had long been a major upside resistance target, even before December of 2014 when the prior multi-year high of 121.83 just barely missed the target.

This past February saw an upside breakout above a prolonged triangle consolidation that ultimately pushed USD/JPY to 122.00.

2015-04-13-USDJPY daily chart

 

Since the target was reached, the currency pair has retreated and then partially recovered within a general consolidation that has been in place for the past month.

The overall trend bias continues to be strongly to the upside within the context of a longstanding bullish trend since 2012.

With strong downside support around 118.00 within the current consolidation, the major upside resistance target continues to be the noted 122.00 level. Any subsequent break above 122.00 should target the 124.00 level as the next major resistance objective to the upside.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.