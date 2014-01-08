USD JPY continues advance near long term highs

January 8, 2014 – USD/JPY (daily chart) is currently advancing very close to its new five-year high of 105.43, which was established just a few days ago, in the very beginning of the year.

That high occurred in the midst of a strong and steady bullish trend that has been in place since the currency pair broke out above its previous triangle consolidation in November – extending the sharp uptrend that has been in place since September 2012.

The past few months of this yen-weakening run have seen USD/JPY advance to break out above several key price levels; including the 100.00 psychological level and the 103.70 previous long-term high (May 2013).

105.00 had been the former upside price target, and was just reached in late December.

After having just made a shallow pullback, the pair appears poised to advance even further. On a breakout above the noted 105.43 high, a major upside resistance target resides around the important 108.00 level.

Downside support tentatively continues to reside around the 103.70 price region.