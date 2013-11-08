USD JPY attempts triangle breakout

USD/JPY (daily chart) has attempted to break out above a large triangle consolidation pattern that has been in place for more than five months since […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2013 3:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY (daily chart) has attempted to break out above a large triangle consolidation pattern that has been in place for more than five months since the multi-year high of 103.72 was hit in May. The pair broke out tentatively yesterday, hitting a high of 99.40, before pulling back. The upper border of this triangle extends from the May 103.72 high and connects the September high at 100.60 to the highs of the past week. During the course of this narrowing consolidation, volatility progressively decreased and the 50-day/200-day moving averages converged and crossed slightly. This provided an indication that volatility was near its low extreme and there was the potential for a breakout of the triangle consolidation.

Yesterday’s tentative upside breakout could develop into a larger breach, especially if the pair goes on to break out above the key 100.00 resistance level. If that is to be the case, the clear upside objectives are the 103.00 resistance level and then a re-test of the noted 103.72 multi-year high. Strong downside support continues to reside around the 97.00 level, which was last tested and respected just two weeks ago.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.