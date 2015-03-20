USD crushed on Fed rethink euro biggest weekly gain in 4 years

The US dollar suffered its biggest weekly decline since November 2011, with the US dollar index tumbling 2.5% and EURUSD rallying 3.8% on the week, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2015 6:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar suffered its biggest weekly decline since November 2011, with the US dollar index tumbling 2.5% and EURUSD rallying 3.8% on the week, showing the largest advance since October 2011. The FTSE-100 broke (and closed) above the 7,000 for the first time in its history 24 hours after the Bank of England’s chief economist and MPC voting member Haldane mentioned the possibility for more QE and cutting rates to stem deflation.

Markets’ post-FOMC digestion punish USD

Now that markets have further digested the FOMC policy statement and Yellen’s conference, they’ve arrived to the accurate conclusion that the decision to remove “patient” from the FOMC statement was aimed at ridding the market of misinterpretation (after Yellen initially equated its removal with raising rates in two meetings), rather than with signalling an impending rate hike. The shift from calendar to data was already mentioned here .

Markets’ calendar obsession has now been dissipated as the Fed modified its guidance to say that rates will be raised “…when it has seen further improvement in the labor market and is reasonably confident that inflation will move back to its 2 percent objective over the medium term”.

While US labour markets have shown marked improvement in job creation, there remains more progress on the wages front, which have yet to display consistent growth and break out of the +2.1%-2.3% y/y consolidation. More importantly, the inflation figures remain well out of reach, as core PCE price index (Fed’s preferred index) has fallen consistently from its May 2014 peak, to hit 1.3%. Neither the trend in core PCE, nor that in any CPI indicators point to a course of moving towards the Fed’s 2.0% goal.

Back to choppy FX markets

The violent selloff in the US dollar is a function of repricing exuberantly hawkish expectations with the rate hike timing, which now is being moved to September, if not December. We stick to our call issued late last year Fed rates will remain unchanged 2015.

As US data continues to be mixed, USD selling could intensify following the Fed’s dovish statement/projections. And with high yielding NZD and AUD expected to push higher, further currency jawboning will be just the start. Meanwhile, the ECB is set to stick with €3-4 bln in daily purchases of assets as part of its balance sheet building campaign, which will make each bounce in EURUSD an opportunity to sell. But if Eurozone green shoots are sustained and US disinflationary pressures escalate, then fresh Fed rhetoric could extend EURUSD well beyond $1.11.

EURUSD Biggest Weekly moves Mar 20 2015

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.