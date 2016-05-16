USD CAD retreats again as crude oil continues surge to new highs

Prior to the current crude oil uptrend that began in mid- to late January, oil prices had been persistently plagued by concerns over a global […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2016 6:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Prior to the current crude oil uptrend that began in mid- to late January, oil prices had been persistently plagued by concerns over a global glut that appeared nearly impossible to rectify in the near-term. This situation was exacerbated by major oil-producers largely unwilling to cut or even just limit production due to fears of losing market share.

Within the past four months, however, the once-dire situation has begun to alleviate itself as US crude oil production has slowed markedly due to attrition caused by the prolonged period of low prices, and a series of other production slowdowns has started to unbalance the global supply picture.

Earlier this month, wildfires in Canada dramatically disrupted Canadian oil production, although output has been recovering since then. Separate declines in production have also occurred in other major oil-producing nations, including China, Venezuela, and most recently, Nigeria. Also helping to support crude oil prices last week was a report by the US Energy Information Administration of an unexpectedly large decrease (-3.4 million barrels) in US crude oil inventories, as well as a rise in the global oil demand forecast for 2016 to 1.2 million barrels per day by the International Energy Agency.

The rise in oil prices due to these and other factors has strengthened the Canadian dollar dramatically over the past four months, as Canada’s economy is heavily dependent upon oil exports. This has resulted in a sharp slide for USD/CAD from January as the Canadian dollar has surged on the back of recovering oil prices while the US dollar has generally lagged since the beginning of the year.

Most recently, the USD/CAD downtrend reached its bearish target and a new 10-month low around 1.2500 support in early May before rebounding. The rebound was prompted by a US dollar resurgence and a pullback in crude oil prices, which pushed the currency pair back up to major psychological resistance at 1.3000 by early last week. The 1.3000 level is also in the vicinity of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last bearish run from the late-March high down to the noted early-May low around 1.2500.

Throughout May thus far, USD/CAD has been unable to break out above this major 1.3000 resistance level, largely due to the fact that crude oil has persistently strengthened. In the event that oil prices remain supported and USD/CAD continues to trade under 1.3000 resistance, a breakdown below the next major support level to the downside at 1.2800 could potentially prompt a substantial move back down to the noted 1.2500 support target.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.