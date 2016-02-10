USD CAD on the rebound as crude oil fails to rally

Despite US government data on Wednesday showing a surprise draw in crude oil stockpiles of 754,000 barrels for last week, against previous expectations of over […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2016 5:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Despite US government data on Wednesday showing a surprise draw in crude oil stockpiles of 754,000 barrels for last week, against previous expectations of over a 3-million-barrel build, oil prices failed to rally. Quite the opposite, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark dropped to a new 12-year low around the $27 level.

This drop extends Tuesday’s plunge, which indicates that the market has low confidence in a successful output deal among oil-producing nations materializing anytime soon. Even pronouncements by Iran’s oil minister on Wednesday that asserted the country’s willingness to negotiate on output with Saudi Arabia failed to boost foundering oil prices.

Since the Canadian dollar is closely correlated with crude oil prices due to Canada’s reliance on exports of oil products, the USD/CAD currency pair has been strongly affected by the continued plummet in crude oil.

While USD/CAD has, since mid-January, been mostly entrenched within a sharp pullback from multi-year highs around 1.4600 resistance, the hammer candle last week that reached down to a new year-to-date low of 1.3638 has prompted a pivot back to the upside. Could this be signaling a potential end to the recent pullback, especially in light of persistently depressed oil prices?

This could be the case, as Wednesday saw USD/CAD rise up to approach the key 1.4000 psychological level once again as crude oil fell to new lows and the US dollar regained a bit of its recently lost strength.

From a longer-term perspective, the currency pair continues to trade within a strong bullish trend, despite the noted pullback in late January and early February. With the prospect of a successful oil output deal somewhat difficult to imagine given strong underlying differences among major oil-producing nations, continued weakness in crude could be one of the catalysts that potentially propels USD/CAD to new highs. In the short-term, the key 1.4000 psychological resistance level continues to be the major level to watch. With any sustained breakout above 1.4000, the currency pair could be on track once again to target 1.4200 resistance followed by a potential retest of the noted 1.4600 resistance level further to the upside.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.