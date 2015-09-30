USD CAD maintains resilience near new 11 year high

Having reached up to a new 11-year high on Tuesday after rallying for more than a week, USD/CAD pulled back modestly on Wednesday morning due […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2015 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Having reached up to a new 11-year high on Tuesday after rallying for more than a week, USD/CAD pulled back modestly on Wednesday morning due in part to a slightly better-than-expected GDP reading out of Canada that gave a brief lift to the Canadian dollar.

A surge in US dollar strength on Wednesday, however, served to support USD/CAD and kept the currency pair trading around the key 1.3400 level, just below Tuesday’s noted multi-year high at 1.3456.

Last week saw a breakout of the currency pair above a prolonged triangle consolidation pattern. That breakout extended a sharp bullish trend that has been in place since the May lows just above 1.1900. From a longer-term perspective, however, USD/CAD has been entrenched in a strong uptrend since the late-2012 lows below parity.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

A persistently strong US dollar and weak crude oil prices, along with a consistently dovish Bank of Canada, have been the primary driving forces behind the rather spectacular rise of the USD/CAD currency pair.

With the US dollar benefiting from market expectations of an initial Fed rate hike sometime this year, and crude oil continuing to pressure the Canadian dollar as it suffers from persistent over-supply and under-demand concerns, the overall prospects for USD/CAD remain significantly bullish.

However, having over-extended up to an 11-year high and facing key resistance around the 1.3400 level, bullish momentum could be slowed on a short-term basis with a pullback. Key support on such a pullback currently resides around the 1.3200 level.

With any continuation of the current bullish run and sustained trading above 1.3400, the primary upside target remains around the 1.3600 resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.