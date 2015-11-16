USD CAD extends gains on weak Canadian manufacturing sales pressured crude oil

USD/CAD extended its gains on Monday to hit a new one-and-a-half month high approaching the key 1.3400 resistance level after the Canadian dollar fell further […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2015 5:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD extended its gains on Monday to hit a new one-and-a-half month high approaching the key 1.3400 resistance level after the Canadian dollar fell further on worse-than-expected manufacturing sales data from Canada.

Manufacturing sales in Canada declined by 1.5% in September following August’s data that was revised lower from a 0.2% decline down to a 0.6% decline. September’s 1.5% drop stood in stark contrast to the previous consensus forecast for a 0.3% increase.

This rather dismal economic data was exacerbated on Monday by crude oil prices that continued to be pressured after plunging for the past week and a half, weighing down the energy-correlated Canadian dollar.

Also contributing to USD/CAD’s bullish extension was a relatively strong US dollar that continues to be supported by market expectations of a December interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Upcoming events that could help (or hinder) the current bullish outlook for USD/CAD include Tuesday’s CPI inflation readings out of the US, Wednesday’s minutes from the Fed’s October meeting as well as US crude oil inventories, and Friday’s CPI and retail sales data from Canada.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

From a price perspective, USD/CAD continues to inch up towards its next major target at the noted 1.3400 resistance level, followed by September’s 11-year high of 1.3456. Any further push above that high could then target the 1.3600 resistance level, which would confirm a continuation of the longstanding bullish trend. Tentative downside support on any pullback now resides around the 1.3200 support/resistance level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.