USD CAD extends dive on oil rebound Canada GDP

USD/CAD further extended its prolonged pullback on Tuesday to hit and slightly dip below major support at the 1.3400 level and its key 200-day moving […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 1, 2016 8:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD further extended its prolonged pullback on Tuesday to hit and slightly dip below major support at the 1.3400 level and its key 200-day moving average. The currency pair has not broken below its 200-day moving average since late-2014.

Tuesday’s dive occurred as crude oil prices continued to strengthen on sustained hopes for an output freeze among major oil-producing nations, which boosted both the Brent and WTI crude benchmarks as well as the oil-correlated Canadian dollar. Also driving up the Canadian dollar early on Tuesday was Canada’s m/m GDP data, which showed gross domestic product growing by a better-than-expected 0.2% in December, against the previous consensus of a 0.1% rise.

With the US dollar mostly mixed on Tuesday, these factors lifting the Canadian dollar resulted in a sharp drop for the USD/CAD currency pair down to the noted 1.3400 support area.

USD/CAD’s precipitous plunge from its January 12-year high above 1.4600 resistance has been at nearly as steep an angle as its rise to that high beginning in early December. The rise was largely due to persistent drops in crude oil prices along with a consistently strengthening US dollar. The subsequent fall since mid-January has been prompted by a wavering US dollar along with some stabilization of oil prices near their multi-year lows.

Currently, the directional outlook for both the Canadian dollar and the USD/CAD currency pair continues to hinge primarily on where crude oil prices may be headed. Oil’s recent rise from 12-year lows in the past few weeks has been driven by little more than hope and speculation concerning a proposed OPEC/Russia deal to freeze crude production at January levels. If this deal fails to materialize, or if any significant obstacle to a potential deal arises, crude oil could fall substantially once again, pressuring the Canadian dollar with it and boosting USD/CAD in the process. Furthermore, even if a deal is successfully struck, there are no assurances that a coordinated output freeze would make a sufficient impact on the vastly oversupplied crude oil market to prompt an oil price recovery.

In the event that crude oil prices start to fall once again, USD/CAD has the potential to begin reversing its many weeks of losses and rebound towards a continuation of the long-term bullish trend. This turnaround scenario would be supported on any breakout above the key 1.3600 resistance level.

Until that time, however, crude oil’s recent upside momentum has placed increasing pressure on USD/CAD. Any sustained breakdown for USD/CAD below the noted 1.3400 level and 200-day moving average could then begin to target major support around the 1.3000 psychological level once again.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.