USD CAD continues fall to approach key support

USD/CAD fell towards key support on Thursday, a day after the Bank of Canada (BoC) kept interest rates unchanged at 0.50% as expected and then […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 14, 2016 10:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD fell towards key support on Thursday, a day after the Bank of Canada (BoC) kept interest rates unchanged at 0.50% as expected and then went on to issue a statement that was less dovish than many had anticipated. The policy statement helped prompt a surge for the Canadian dollar, pushing USD/CAD below key 1.3000 support. The currency pair continued to follow through to the downside on Thursday to approach the lower support border of a large triangle consolidation pattern that has been in place since the 1.2500-area lows in early May.

Aside from the BoC policy statement, also contributing to a higher Canadian dollar and lower USD/CAD has been crude oil, which has remained relatively well-supported despite having drifted down within the past month from early-June highs. Thursday saw a partial rebound for oil prices after the previous two days of volatile fluctuations.

Having currently approached the bottom support of the large triangle pattern, USD/CAD has reached a critical technical juncture. Any sustained breakdown below the lower border would confirm the triangle as a downtrend continuation pattern, indicating a potential resumption of the sharp bearish trend that started in the beginning of the year. Such a breakdown scenario would likely be contingent upon several different factors, including continued crude oil price support and continued skepticism over the pace of future U.S. rate hikes.

In the event of a breakdown below the triangle pattern, the next major downside target is at the key 1.2650 support level followed by the noted 1.2500 support level, which was last touched in early May and represents the low of this year’s bearish trend.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.