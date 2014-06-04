US yields drive JPY lower

The US dollar is trading stronger this morning following a stronger close for US yields yesterday that saw USD/JPY trade above the technical Ichimoku cloud […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2014 10:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar is trading stronger this morning following a stronger close for US yields yesterday that saw USD/JPY trade above the technical Ichimoku cloud resistance at 102.66. This was helped by confirmation from Tokyo that Japanese insurer Dai-Ichi Life will buy US rival Protective Life for $5.7 billion, with half this sum expected to be settled in cash. The other highlight of the Asian session has been the contrast in fortunes across the Tasman that saw AUD/NZD move above 1.10. GDP in Australia was released at 1.1%, higher than the 0.9% forecasted, even as New Zealand dairy producer Fonterra revealed that their bi-weekly milk auction price had seen a further reduction of 4.2%.

Looking at data releases today, in Europe the focus will be on the service sector PMI and updated release of Q1 GDP for the euro area and UK. In the US we will receive the ADP report and non-manufacturing ISM, both of which will allow analysts to gauge their estimates ahead of Friday’s official employment data as US trade data for April is also released. The latest thinking from the Fed in the form of the Beige Book is released this evening. The Bank of Canada will announce the outcome of its latest policy decision.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3580-1.3550-1.3510 | Resistance 1.3645-1.3680-1.3730

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.40-101.85-101.20 | Resistance 102.80-103.10-104.00

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6705-1.6670-1.6600 | Resistance 1.6780-1.6820-1.6880

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.