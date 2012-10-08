US stocks subdued as eurozone ministers meet

Wall Street is subdued this afternoon as finance ministers launch the ESM.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2012 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US stocks are subdued on Wall Street this afternoon (October 8th), as the finance ministers of each of the eurozone's 17 member states meet in Brussels to launch the new bailout fund for the single currency region.

The policymakers are set to deposit their countries' contributions towards the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which will have a lending capacity of €500 billion (£400 billion) when it is completed.

It is hoped the facility will be able to lend up to €200 billion by the end of this month.

Germany – which is the largest economy in Europe – is putting in 27 per cent of the funding itself and it is hoped the ESM will support the eurozone and prevent its collapse.

"[It] marks an historic milestone in shaping the future of monetary union," said prime minister of Luxembourg and Eurogroup chair Jean-Claude Juncker.

At 16:40 BST, the Dow Jones was down 0.2 per cent to an index value of 13576.1 points and its neighbour the Nasdaq lost 0.8 per cent to 3111.1 points.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the Dow Jones at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.