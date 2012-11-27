US stocks mixed after record Cyber Monday sales

The major US benchmarks were mixed at close of play yesterday (November 26th) after Cyber Monday broke shopping records.

According to research firm Comscore, consumers are expected to have spent $1.5 billion (£0.9 billion) on this major day for web retailers, which is 20 per cent more than last year.

Online sales tracker IBM Benchmark put the internet shopping rise even higher than this – with its figure soaring by 27 per cent more than 2011.

Cyber Monday is the day of internet shopping on the Monday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday – which is a day of major discounts at stores in the US the Friday after the US holiday.

Indeed, Comscore said internet shopping on Black Friday broke the $1 billion mark for the first time, while on Thanksgiving itself, this was up by one-third.

When Wall Street closed last night, the Dow Jones was lower by 0.3 per cent to 12967.3 points and the Nasdaq rose by 0.3 per cent to 2976.7 points.

