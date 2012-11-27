US stocks mixed after record Cyber Monday sales

Wall Street closed on uneven footing last night after Cyber Monday raked in record sales.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 27, 2012 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The major US benchmarks were mixed at close of play yesterday (November 26th) after Cyber Monday broke shopping records.

According to research firm Comscore, consumers are expected to have spent $1.5 billion (£0.9 billion) on this major day for web retailers, which is 20 per cent more than last year.

Online sales tracker IBM Benchmark put the internet shopping rise even higher than this – with its figure soaring by 27 per cent more than 2011.

Cyber Monday is the day of internet shopping on the Monday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday – which is a day of major discounts at stores in the US the Friday after the US holiday.

Indeed, Comscore said internet shopping on Black Friday broke the $1 billion mark for the first time, while on Thanksgiving itself, this was up by one-third.

When Wall Street closed last night, the Dow Jones was lower by 0.3 per cent to 12967.3 points and the Nasdaq rose by 0.3 per cent to 2976.7 points.

Find out about the Dow Jones and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.