US shutdown hits FTSE

The FTSE 100 has declined during morning trading today (October 4th), as investor sentiment continues to suffer in the wake of the US government shutdown.

Stalemate between Democrats and Republicans over the budget for running the US government has led to non-essential operations being shut down until Congress and the Senate can reach an agreement.

This is having an impact on London's blue chip index, which was down 0.2 per cent to 6,436.81 points at 09:14 BST, Reuters reports.

Mining firms were among the biggest fallers, with the industry shedding 0.8 per cent as investors stayed away from potentially risky shares.

Outside of the FTSE 100, there was also a heavy decline for retailer Carpetright, which shed 9.5 per cent after it issued a profit warning and announced its chief executive will be stepping down.

Darren Shapland, who assumed the position 17 months ago, is to leave the post and will depart the company altogether.

The firm said in a statement that full-year growth will be "significantly below our previous expectations".

