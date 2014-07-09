US shares up as investors await Fed 8217 s minutes

US shares went up today as Wall Street awaits minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2014 5:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US shares went up today (July 9th) following quarterly reports from corporations, as Wall Street awaits minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. 

Alcoa gained in early New York trading after the aluminium producer released better-than-expected results. 

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (SPX) added 0.15 per cent to 1,966.67 at 09:58 ET in New York. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDU) gained or 0.07 per cent, to 16,918.09.

John Manley, chief equity strategist for Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York, told Bloomberg: "I still think the Fed is going to be more concerned about making absolutely sure that the US economic recovery is underway and staying underway."

The Fed will release at 14:00 ET minutes from its two-day meeting in June, at which the central bank reduced monthly bond purchases to $35 billion (€25.6 billion). 

Fed chair Janet Yellen said at the news conference that followed the meeting that interest rates would likely remain low for a considerable period.

However, investors have speculated the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. 

The US unemployment rate has fallen to 6.1 per cent from 7.5 per cent a year ago, which suggests that slack in the labour market is diminishing and the risk of overheating is gradually rising, according to the Wall Street Journal, which adds that a broad rise in inflation would be an added signal that the time to move on rates is nearing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has revised its forecast for the Federal Reserve to raise rates to the third quarter of 2015, rather than the first three months of 2016, saying the economy is "accelerating to an above-trend pace"

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.