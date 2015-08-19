US shares dip ahead of Fed minutes

Investors are looking for rate hike timetable clues.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2015 5:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US stock index futures fell this morning (August 19th) in pre-market trading over concerns about the volatility of the Chinese market and as investors await the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting. They are looking for clues as to when interest rates will start rising.

At 08:53 ET, the S&P 500 was down 0.3 per cent to 2,096.92, the Dow Jones edged down 0.2 per cent to 17,511.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.6 per cent to 5,059.35.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped earlier today, falling five per cent at one point, but reversed its losses to finish 1.2 per cent higher. The gain comes a day after plunging six per cent as investors sold Chinese stocks fearing that the yuan may fall further.

The volatility of Chinese stocks and the health of the world's second largest economy weighed on investors' minds in Asia. The yuan fell about three per cent last week in a move aimed at boosting Chinese exports.

Investors also await the Federal Reserve's minutes from its July meeting due later today, which is expected to provide some clues about the timing of a US interest rate hike.

Two rate hikes likely this year

Many analysts believe the Fed will raise rates twice this year, with the first hike coming in September. New York Fed President William Dudley said last week that the central bank is approaching the moment when it can start raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said that a rate hike is on the cards for 2015. She added that if the US economy continues to strengthen, "it will be appropriate at some point this year to take the initial step to raise the federal funds rate".

"The market will be most interested in where US inflation comes in, because this is something that will determine not just when the Fed begins to normalise policy but also the pace at which they tighten, going forward," Barclays FX strategist Hamish Pepper told Reuters.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.