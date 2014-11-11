US session USD JPY breaks 116

Veterans Day is here and the USD has made significant gains against the yen, breaking the 116 level.  The fall in yen is down to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2014 2:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Veterans Day is here and the USD has made significant gains against the yen, breaking the 116 level.  The fall in yen is down to a likely sales tax delay.  Currently trading up 80 points around 115.70, the upward trend is back on track for this pair. Also having a big reaction to this is the EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY, both up over 100 points today.

Most other major pairs have strengthened against the USD and with smaller ranges than a usual trading day with the US holiday.  EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.2420 pretty much flat for the day, with little coming up to inspire it.

GBP/USD is having a better day against the greenback, rallying 25 points now at 1.5865. With no data out today, it seems to be trading between 1.5840 and 1.5880.

Wednesday is a big day for the pound with average earnings, claimant count and the unemployment rate all to be announced.  Average earnings are expected at0.9%; a slight lift here will give the pound a boost in the right direction as this seems to be a concern for the BoE and raising rates.

Carney is due to speak as well about the inflation report, which will be closely watched to gauge a solid timeline for improved data and a rate increase.

EUR/USD

Supports  1.2390 1.2360 1.2300    | Resistance 1.2450 1.2485 1.2540

 

USD/JPY

Supports 114.50 114.15 113.50 Resistance 115.20 115.60 116.25

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5820 1.5790 1.5740  Resistance 1.5870 1.5900 1.5945

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.