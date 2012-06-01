US markets close lower in May

US stocks fell again overnight but pared back earlier losses in what turned out to be one of the worst months in years. The number […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2012 1:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US stocks fell again overnight but pared back earlier losses in what turned out to be one of the worst months in years.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose, putting a debt on upcoming jobs numbers. The pace of economic growth, despite record low rates, is again under question.

First-time claims for unemployment insurance payments increased by 10,000 to 383,000 in the week ended May 26, US Labor Department data showed today.

The S&P500 finished 0.2% lower after being down as much as 1%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note decreased six basis points, or 0.06 percentage point, to 1.56%. Australian yields fell to a record low yesterday and the Australian dollar managed to rise only slightly overnight, last buying 97.22 US cents.

The Euro remains sub 124 US cents, last at 123.63 with no confidence or trend breaking commentary coming out overnight.

On the other hand, the setup of the 17-country euro currency union is unsustainable, according to the head of the European Central Bank, who warned EU leaders that they must quickly come up with a broad vision for the future to get through the current crisis.

One source of optimism could be that Greece’s next election could see a strong voice for a resolution and less uncertainty, based on current polling. A new Greek opinion poll to be published on Friday showed the pro-bailout conservatives leading their leftist, anti-bailout rivals by 2.5 points.

Backing for the conservative New Democracy stood at 26.1% according to a poll conducted for newspaper Ta Nea. The SYRIZA party, which opposes the country’s international bailout, came second with 23.6%.

In commodities, gold remains flat at US$1559/oz while copper edged lower, back towards strong support of US$3.30/lb, last at US$3.36/lb.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.