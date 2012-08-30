US Economy grew faster than previously expected
- Official figures show that the US Economy grew faster than previously expected with a revised GDP number of 1.70% compared to an earlier estimate […]
- The Dow Jones is up 4.5 points at 13107, the NIKKEI is down 86 points at 8983, the FTSE is down 7 points at 5736 and the DAX is down 40 points at 6970.
- Shares in WPP opened 4.4% lower after the advertising group revised its annual revenue down to 3.5% from 4%, however, the share price has recovered off the lows and is currently around the 807 level.
- Barclays have announced the appointed Anthony Jenkins as their new CEO with immediate effect. Barclays are down around 0.75% at 185.
- Economic data is pretty quiet, however, look out for the personal consumption figures from the US at 1.30pm today. Tomorrow has the potential to be very interesting as we keep a close eye on any news feeds coming out of the Jackson Hole policy meeting, Bernanke is expected to be talking from around 3pm.