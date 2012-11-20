US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Retreats from Strong Resistance

USD/CAD (daily chart) as of November 20, 2012 has shown a marked decline after having touched and respected key resistance around the 1.0050 price region […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2012 12:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/CAD (daily chart) as of November 20, 2012 has shown a marked decline after having touched and respected key resistance around the 1.0050 price region just above parity. This decline of the past two days follows a clear bearish divergence indication between price and oscillator, hinting at a potential loss of the uptrend momentum that has been in place since the September 0.9630 low. This retreat from key 1.0050 resistance also occurs after price broke out above both a strong bearish trend line and the important 0.9900 resistance level in the latter half of October. If price is able to stay below 1.0050 resistance and re-break below 0.9900, thereby breaking down the short-term bullish trend that has been in place since the September 0.9630 low, price could decline further towards a potential downside re-test of the 0.9800 and then 0.9630 levels. To the upside, in the event of a subsequent breakout above the important 1.0050 resistance, price could move towards a further potential resistance objective around the 1.0230 price region.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.