US dollar maintains recovery ahead of Friday s US GDP data

Significantly better-than-expected economic numbers from the US on Thursday have continued the recent string of positive US data that could help convince the Fed to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2016 7:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Significantly better-than-expected economic numbers from the US on Thursday have continued the recent string of positive US data that could help convince the Fed to raise interest rates in June or July. This data was followed up by relatively hawkish comments from a key FOMC member.

Unemployment claims for last week came in lower (better) than expected at 268K vs 275K expected, representing a further decrease from the prior three weeks. Durable goods orders for April increased at a much higher-than-expected 3.4% vs 0.3% expected, while the core durable goods number (excluding transportation) increased by a more modest 0.4% vs 0.3% expected. Finally, the increase in pending home sales for April reached a multi-year high at 5.1% vs 0.6% expected.

These positive data points were further underscored on Thursday by comments from Federal Reserve Governor and voting FOMC member, Jerome Powell, who reiterated recent hawkish comments from other Fed members. Powell stated that a rate hike would be appropriate “fairly soon,” provided economic data continues to improve. This further vote of confidence in a potentially impending rate hike led to a modest rebound for the US dollar on Thursday, which had been falling significantly earlier in the day.

With the US markets focused on the Fed as of late, economic data has taken on even greater importance in the run-up to the next FOMC meeting in mid-June. In addition to next week’s Non-Farm Payrolls employment numbers, tomorrow’s Preliminary GDP (second release) will be critical in helping to fulfill (or not) the Fed’s criterion of improving economic data. The expectation for Friday’s GDP is an annualized 0.8%, but the results in several previous quarters have consistently exceeded expectations.

The Fed Funds futures markets as of Thursday are pricing-in more than a 30% probability of a June rate hike and over 50% for a rate hike by July, far surpassing the probabilities from a few weeks ago before April’s FOMC minutes were released.

From a technical perspective, the US dollar has spent the bulk of May in recovery mode and has continued to remain supported on increased anticipation of a summer Fed rate hike. In the case of USD/CHF, the currency pair has been rising sharply since its early May lows below 0.9500 support. That low was accentuated by a clear “hammer” candle pattern, which hinted at a potentially likely turn to the upside. During the course of the rise from that low, USD/CHF has broken out above major prior resistance levels, including, most recently, the 0.9800 level. From there, the currency pair rose further to break out above its key 200-day moving average. After the breakout, the past week has seen a tight consolidation just above that moving average in anticipation of upcoming data including Friday’s GDP and next week’s NFP employment numbers.

On any better-than-expected GDP number Friday morning, USD/CHF could be pushed up to parity (1.0000) and potentially higher from its current consolidation around 0.9900. Further upside resistance targets above parity reside at 1.0100 and then 1.0300. To the downside, any worse-than-expected GDP outcome could be seen as a rate hike deterrent. In that event, any return below the noted 0.9800 support/resistance level could potentially lead to a breakdown of the current recovery.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.